Juventus in pole position for £200m world-class striker as Real Madrid interest cools

Although the landscape of the upcoming transfer window may have changed immeasurably thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus are positioning themselves to be at the head of the queue should a world-class striker become available.

According to Corriere Dello Sport (in Italian), the bianconeri are monitoring the developments in north London pertaining to Harry Kane’s situation.

The outlet notes that both Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic are getting too old to be considered as worthy partners to Cristiano Ronaldo, whilst Kane’s leadership, age and experience align with what the club are looking for.

The Italians have been offered some hope with the news that another potential suitor, Real Madrid, have pulled out of the race for Kane’s signature, per the Daily Mail, who also suggest that the way has been left open for Manchester United to test the waters.

Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is not thought to want to sell his club captain and star player, but were he able to get anywhere near the £200m fee he appears to have put as a price on Kane’s head, that could change his stance.

Particularly as the north Londoners have their new stadium to pay for, as well as needing to strengthen significantly if they want to challenge for titles again.