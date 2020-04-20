Boost for Man United as defensive target prefers move to England over Euro giants

According to Sports Illustrated via French outlet Le10Sport, Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly is not interested in a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the defender preferring a move to England.

Sports Illustrated that Manchester outfits City and United both hold a ‘strong’ interest in the Senegalese star, it’s added that Koulibaly will reject even a ‘substantial’ offer from PSG to move to England.

Koulibaly’s exit from Napoli is by no means set in stone though, with the reports adding that the ace sees staying in Naples as a valid option.

The 28-year-old has been one of the best defenders in the world over the past two seasons especially, with both Manchester sides looking lacklustre at centre-back – Koulibaly could be a fine option.

Koulibaly’s solid performances even saw him named as Serie A’s best defender last season, the commanding star would be a superb signing for any top team.

Pep Guardiola’s City have looked shaky in defence all season, the Citizens have been punished for failing to replace club legend and former captain Vincent Kompany, who left last summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t fared much better though, might we add. Harry Maguire has become the Red Devils’ leader since joining for a marquee fee but lacks a reliable partner at centre-back.

The likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have failed to prove themselves as suitable options on a consistent basis. The Swede’s form has always been mixed and the Ivorian has battled with injuries.

Phil Jones has made 8 appearances this season, which respectfully should be seen as alarming for a side that seem to be targeting a return to their former glory.

Koulibaly is as good an option as any to solve either Manchester clubs’ defensive frailties.