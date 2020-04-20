The list of Premier League free agents has been revealed with some big names set to become free agents this summer after their contracts expire on June 30th, according to reports.

Premier League football has been suspended due to the coronavirus and there is no news of a definite date of the restart of football in England which has further complicated the status of players whose contracts expire on 30th June,

The list of Premier League free agents boasts big names like Liverpool’s Adam Lallana, Spurs’ Jan Vertonghen, Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud of Chelsea and David Silva of Manchester City.

The implications of the coronavirus mean that the season could still be ongoing while these players’ contracts expire and despite FIFA trying to extend player contracts for a slightly longer period, it has emerged that this would not hold good from a legal point of view.

The full list of free agents this summer has been revealed and it’s a formidable list of names.

The list is as follows:

Arsenal – None

Aston Villa – Borja Baston, Keinan Davis

Bournemouth – Ryan Fraser, Jordon Ibe, Charlie Daniels, Andrew Surman, Simon Francis, Artur Boruc, Brad Smith

Brighton – Beram Kayal, Ezequiel Schelotto

Burnley – Aaron Lennon, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart, Phil Bardsley, Adam Legzdins

Chelsea – Pedro, Willian, Olivier Giroud, Willy Caballero

Crystal Palace – Stephen Henderson

Everton – Oumar Niasse, Leighton Baines, Cuco Martina, Maarten Stekelenburg

Leicester – Nampalys Mendy, Christian Fuchs, Wes Morgan, Eldin Jakupovic

Liverpool – Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Andy Lonergan

Manchester City – David Silva, Claudio Bravo

Manchester United – None

Newcastle – Javier Manquillo, Matty Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Jack Colback, Rob Elliot, Jamie Sterry

Norwich – None

Sheffield United – Ricky Holmes, Leon Clarke, John Lumdstram, Jack Rodwell, Phil Jagielka

Southampton – Shane Long

Tottenham – Jan Vertonghen, Michel Vorm

Watford – Adrian Mariappa, Ben Foster, Heurelho Gomes, Jose Holebas

West Ham – Carlos Sanchez, Pablo Zabaleta

Wolves – John Ruddy, Bright Enobakhare, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

It certainly is a list with some big names and clubs across the Premier League and abroad will be keeping an eye out to sign players from this list once their contracts run out.