As and when Jurgen Klopp decides to depart Anfield for pastures new, some Liverpool fans already know who they want to replace him, and their choice might come as a surprise.

With Steven Gerrard doing relatively well at Rangers, there’s a school of thought that the former Liverpool great will have served his apprenticeship by the time the German leaves, however, many supporters have looked towards the Bundesliga again for the next man they’d like to see in the hot-seat.

Julian Nagelsmann is only 32 years of age, but has carved out a reputation for great football and superb tactical nous and awareness, despite his tender years.

Formerly manager of Hoffenheim, Nagelsmann’s success saw him move to RB Leipzig where he’s lost just five games from 36 in all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Premier League suitors got to see his work at first hand last season when his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in last season’s Champions League, and it’s that type of performance that’s seen these Reds fans look beyond Gerrard’s potential candidacy:

No!! I want to see Steve Gerard to Julian Nagelsman levels before he’s considered. — Rashid (@HRashid_) April 18, 2020

Nagelsman please — T72 (@T7261355310) April 18, 2020

I think it would be a mistake. Nagelsmann for me although lots can change in 3-4 years — John McDonald (@JohnMcD0412) April 18, 2020