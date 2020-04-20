Liverpool transfer news: Double boost for £70m duo, exit touted for bit-part ace

Liverpool have reportedly been handed positive news on the transfer front while an exit for Xherdan Shaqiri could materialise this summer.

The Merseyside giants will hope to add the Premier League title to the Champions League that they won last season in the coming months as we await the resumption of the campaign in what is starting to look like a period of dominance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

While they’ll hope that the current squad can secure sustained success in the coming years, Klopp will surely want to try and improve it where possible to ensure that they continue to evolve and set the standard.

In turn, he’ll be buoyed by some of the transfer updates on Monday as the Liverpool Echo note how a former scout has backed Jonathan David to seal a move to the Premier League in the future and has specifically named Liverpool as being a potential destination.

Having scored 23 goals in 40 games for Gent this season, he has certainly shown positive signs and the potential for a very bright future moving forward.

With Goal reporting that he could cost £17.5m with Arsenal also interested, it remains to be seen if Liverpool swoop for the 20-year-old this summer or risk seeing their domestic rivals gain an advantage.

Meanwhile, the Echo also report that Liverpool have been handed a double boost with regards to Timo Werner, as not only is he said to be learning English, but a move to Inter has been ruled out.

Werner, 24, is believed to have a £52m release clause in his current contract, and so time will tell if the Reds are prepared to meet that demand and take the prolific German international to Anfield having bagged 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 outings so far this season.

While that covers potential incomings, Calciomercato also report on an outgoing with Roma, Sevilla and CSKA Moscow all said to be interested in Shaqiri.

However, his wages and desire to play in the Champions League could yet scupper a switch, although given his lack of playing time so far this season which has seen him make just 10 appearances, he’ll surely be willing to compromise if he wants a more prominent role moving forward and can’t move up the pecking order at Liverpool.