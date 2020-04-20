Louis van Gaal criticised over huge error that damaged the “soul” of Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has attracted criticism for a period in which he sold a number of experienced players at Old Trafford.

The Dutch tactician had an unconvincing two-year spell as United manager, the ups and downs of which have been detailed by The Athletic.

According to The Athletic’s report, one big error Van Gaal is seen as having made is the quick-fire sales of big names such as Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra, Darren Fletcher, Nani, Rafael da Silva and Jonny Evans.

All of these players played key roles in United’s success in the Sir Alex Ferguson era, and while the likes of Ferdinand and Vidic were perhaps past their peak at this point, it’s felt that they still had a role to play.

In any case, it’s also unsurprising that such a big change so quickly would disrupt the dressing room, with a source telling The Athletic: “They got rid of too many big personalities, too many well-respected players at one time. They are the guys who would tell the younger players how to act, how to win.”

A source is also quoted as saying Van Gaal’s approached stripped the “heart” and the “soul” of the team.

Much of the report also focuses on the dire football played under LVG, which many Man Utd fans won’t be eager to remember too quickly.