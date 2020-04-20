‘Make him lift his game even more’ – Maguire expects Pogba to have positive impact on Man Utd teammate

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire has insisted that Paul Pogba’s return to the side should help Bruno Fernandes have an even bigger influence.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in January, the 25-year-old has wasted little time in making an impact as he has bagged three goals and four assists in just nine appearances.

It has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils as they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as the FA Cup and Europa League.

Meanwhile, Pogba has been limited to just eight appearances all season due to a troublesome ankle injury, although with the current suspension of the season due to the coronavirus crisis, the Frenchman will no doubt hope that he can return to the mix when the campaign resumes.

Maguire is seemingly pretty excited about that link up between the two midfielders, as he has predicted that Pogba’s return and presence in the side will help push Fernandes on even further.

“[Fernandes] been brilliant since he’s come in, off the field around the training ground, he’s a leader and wants to win,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

“He’s just given us that little bit more life and creativity in the middle, something United fans have said we’ve missed over the years.

“We’ve got Paul to come back as well, who I’m sure will probably make him lift his game even more. We have a lot of competition in that centre midfield now, they know they have to be on their game to keep their spot, so I’m sure we’ll see the benefit.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly hope that’s the case as Pogba’s physicality, technical quality and ability in the final third combined with Fernandes could complement the pace and movement offered by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial perfectly.

That in turn could give them a huge boost to end the season as they try to secure a return to the Champions League next year, and Maguire is seemingly confident that Man Utd’s new star will only get better with additional class around him.