Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a stunning spending spree that could include the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

As recently reported by the Daily Mirror, the Magpies are close to being taken over by a wealthy Saudi Arabia-backed consortium in what could mean an end to the hugely unpopular ownership of Mike Ashley.

Ashley has failed to really invest in the Newcastle first-team in recent times, but a report from Don Balon suggests some big names are now set to be on the club’s list of targets.

Among the most intriguing is Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, whose future at Old Trafford has looked in doubt for some time after a lack of impact since joining the club in 2016.

The France international, however, would be taking a real gamble leaving United for the new project at St James’ Park, though he could be joined by other Galactico-esque signings.

Don Balon also suggest Newcastle could be in for the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani and Arturo Vidal – some of the biggest names in world football.

This would be quite a change for NUFC, who may well go down the route of Manchester City when they were taken over by their wealthy and ambitious owners just over a decade ago.

City now have one of the best squads in the game and it would be interesting to see if Newcastle could become just as successful at joining the elite.

While Pogba has struggled in his time in the Premier League, he may have just been unfortunate to be at Man Utd for what has generally been a challenging period for the club, with other big-name players also struggling there in recent times.