Manchester United close to total agreement to beat Chelsea to record-breaking transfer

Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing every detail of the Jadon Sancho transfer ahead of rivals Chelsea.

The Borussia Dortmund star has shown himself to be one of Europe’s most exciting prospects after shining in the Bundesliga since leaving Manchester City at a young age.

He’s now wanted back in England, with Man Utd seemingly leading the chase to complete his signing ahead of fellow suitors Chelsea in what is expected to be a record fee for a Premier League club, according to the Sun.

The report explains that United are close to a total agreement on the Sancho deal, following months of ‘secret’ talks over signing the England international.

Sancho looks an ideal purchase for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and while he’d also no doubt make an ideal long-term Eden Hazard replacement at Chelsea, the Sun state he wants the move to Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho transfer to Manchester United nearly done, according to latest reports

This could be huge for the Red Devils, with the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era proving hugely challenging for the club so far.

A signing like Sancho, however, would be a big statement and could give United a superb long-term solution to their issues in attack.

Chelsea will no doubt be disappointed, however, especially as their side is currently ahead of MUFC in the race for Champions League qualification.

