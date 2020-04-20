Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has tipped fellow Red Devils new-boy Bruno Fernandes to take the Premier League by storm.

United were on an eleven match unbeaten run in all competitions before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus along with European competitions.

The run coincided with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, with the Portuguese star putting in stellar performances in a hugely impressive start with his new club.

Fernandes has quickly become an important figure for United in a short space of time and Ighalo, who was once on the books at Serie A club Udinese at the same time as Fernandes, has tipped his team-mate for more success at Old Trafford.

“He is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision,” Ighalo said of Fernandes, as quoted by the Metro.

“He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him.”

“You can see the understanding between him and Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he’s a very good player. And he’s not even settled down yet!

“He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he’s going to take the Premier League by storm.”

It’s certain that Fernandes has the attributes to excel in the Premier League and Ighalo’s words will surely motivate the midfielder to continue his great performances in a Manchester United shirt.

Red Devils fans will also certainly be hoping the Portuguese midfielder continues to put in stellar performances for United once football resumes.