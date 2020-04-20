There’s been some major Man Utd transfer news breaking in the last few hours as it looks like some key parts of the Red Devils’ plans come together.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems likely to be given plenty of money to spend as MUFC look to be getting closer to moving back to where they want to be.

One key signing is likely to be Jadon Sancho, and the latest is that the Borussia Dortmund star’s move to Old Trafford for a record-breaking fee is all but done.

The Sun claim United are on the verge of beating Chelsea to Sancho’s signature, with the England international’s move all but agreed, right down to the last details.

United fans will be thrilled with this, as the 20-year-old could be a star for them for the next decade or more if he fulfils his enormous potential.

On top of that, Sancho could be joined at Man Utd by England team-mate Harry Kane.

Reports suggest the Tottenham striker, recently linked with the Reds for as much as £200million, would favour a move to Old Trafford over rival suitors Real Madrid.

Sancho and Kane could be quite the partnership, and there may even be a third attacking signing in the works.

According to sources in Spain, Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is also on United’s radar ahead of the next transfer window.

The France international’s asking price looks to have been slashed after a dodgy recent record with injuries, and he’s already chatted with Anthony Martial about a move to Manchester.

Dembele remains a huge talent and could be a great asset if he gets back to his best, so United fans will hope agent Martial can work his magic!