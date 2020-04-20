It seems that Manchester City have been making the most of the lockdown, after a young Peruvian defender spoke of his excitement at joining them.

According to the official website of Club Alianza Lima, and reported by BBC Sport, 16-year-old Kluiverth Aguilar will join Pep Guardiola’s side once he turns 18 in 2021.

The report states the transfer is one of the most important between a Peruvian club and a European counterpart in years, whilst the player himself said: “Going to City is very big for my career, I am happy that they noticed me. It is a club with extraordinary players [..] my goal is to become an outstanding player in the first team.”

That won’t happen immediately, however, as BBC Sport suggest that it’s expected Aguilar will be loaned out initially.

The news of such a move has come incredibly quickly in Aguilar’s fledgling career too, as he didn’t even make his professional debut until November 2, 2019, in a match against Alianza Universidad.

He represented Peru at the South American Under-17 Championships earlier in 2019, aged just 15, with Club Alianza Lima noting their pride that one of their players has been scouted to play at the top level of European football.

How he deals with the bigger step up in class will no doubt be seen in due course, whilst City will surely be hoping that they’ve unearthed a real diamond.