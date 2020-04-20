Photo: Chelsea loanee shows off incredible back tattoo complete with lion and skulls

It hasn’t been a particularly smooth couple of years for Danny Drinkwater, but the Chelsea ace has been busy off the pitch it seems.

From his heights of captaining Leicester City to the Premier League title to his struggles to break into the side at Chelsea, he’s been shipped out on loan and continued to play a bit-part role this season.

SEE MORE: Video: Chelsea legend does a Steve McClaren in hilarious dressing room clip

Currently at Aston Villa, it remains to be seen if he plays a key role for the club when the season resumes as they continue to battle relegation, but he’ll come back looking a little different it seems.

It’s unclear when this tattoo on his back was completed given the current lockdown in force across the world due to the coronavirus crisis, but he has proudly shown it off on Instagram on Monday.

Complete with a lion’s face, skulls and doves, he has explained what it all means in his caption below. Nevertheless, the meaning aside, he’s sure to get a mixed reaction from this from his followers.

However, the likes of Billy Gilmour, Bjorn Engels and Joe Hart all gave it the thumbs up in the comments section…