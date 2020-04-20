Photo: Man Utd star enlists help of followers to keep busy during lockdown

Man Utd defender Diogo Dalot has revealed his Netflix struggles as he is running low on viewing options during the coronavirus lockdown.

While the crisis has tragically claimed thousands of lives already in the UK and many, many more around the world, others are doing their bit to stay safe and protect the health services by staying home and observing the lockdown rules.

For Dalot and other players, they will be continuing to train at home this week and until May 7 at least to keep themselves fit and in shape, as well as keeping busy and their mind occupied.

However, the 21-year-old is clearly running low on recreational viewing material as he posted the image below and asked if anyone else was left with few options on Netflix having already watched so much.

That resulted in his followers flooding the comments section with recommendations, but given the real struggles of so many families and health workers around the world right now and over the past couple of months, Dalot will no doubt count himself lucky that this is the worst of his worries at the moment as he of course meant it in a light-hearted manner.