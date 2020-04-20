Despite the current coronavirus pandemic putting paid to sporting events throughout the world, Bayern Munich continue to train and will take things to the next level on Monday.

According to Bild (in German), Hansi Flick wants to see the size of his training groups increased to seven players per group, whilst still practising the social distancing guidelines which have become the new normal for everyone.

Ever since the lockdown, Bayern’s sessions have been taking place with a maximum of four or five players in each group, but as the Bavarians have trained for two weeks without any issues, Flick clearly feels that now is the right time to move things along.

More Stories about Hansi Flick Manchester United linked to Bundesliga manager who is out of contract in the summer

The Premier League and other top European leagues will surely be watching on with interest, with Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones suggesting that the English clubs will keep an eye on the Bundesliga to decide at what point football can return to these shores.