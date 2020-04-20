This summer’s transfer window is bound to be a busy one for those clubs looking to rebuild, and Alan Shearer believes that Manchester United have already made a decision on one of their star players.

Writing in his column for The Sun, the former England captain believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will already know what his intentions are with regard to World Cup winner, Paul Pogba.

“Solskjaer only wants players who want to be there and, to be fair, he has stood up to Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola before,” Shearer noted.

“With Pogba out injured, it was no coincidence United showed some real improvement before football was shut down. The French midfielder has barely played since the start of the season and that may well influence Solskjaer’s decision.

“My guess is that Solskjaer and the club have already made up their minds — you don’t let a player have a year left on their contract without knowing what you want to do.”

It’s unfortunate for the Norwegian that he’s only ever seen the very best of Pogba in patches.

Injuries have curtailed the midfielders’ progress, and with the Red Devils needing to potentially freshen up their squad, the amount of money the player could bring in, despite only having a year left on his contract, could arguably help them to secure certain other targets.

Whether the coronavirus pandemic means that if the club were to decide to sell one of their prized assets they wouldn’t get close to his previous market value is a moot point at this stage.