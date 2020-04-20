Souness warns that Man United could have their ‘trousers pulled down’ in Sancho talks

According to the Mirror, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes that Manchester United could have their ‘trousers taken down’ following a report suggesting that they’ve agreed a deal with Jadon Sancho but not a transfer fee with Borussia Dortmund.

The Sun claimed earlier today that the Red Devils have agreed the terms of Sancho’s contract – including wages, length, bonuses and even a massive buyout clause.

Despite this, the Manchester outfit are yet to agree a transfer fee with the Bundesliga side for the star.

The Mirror suggest that Sancho’s services will cost a whopping £120m – this would become the biggest fee ever spent by a British club.

Here’s what Souness had to say on claims that a deal has been agreed with Sancho:

“I don’t see it, unless the whole world has changed,I don’t think you get into personal terms, length of contract, buy-outs and clauses, until the two clubs have decided on a fee.”

“I mean the first thing is that the two clubs come to an agreement, the rest comes second, so I’m not sure that can be correct.”

“If you’re United and you’re doing that, without a deal done with Dortmund, you’ll have your trousers taken down when you get round a table with Dortmund.”

“Because they know the strength of your offer, they know you’re very much up for it, so you’re taking away any negotiating power if you go down that road.”

“You could do it behind everyone’s back, but the facts are in the public domain and the fact that ‘someone from Dortmund’ is saying that the player spoke to someone from United.”

“I don’t see that being a goer, personally.”

“The transfer may happen, but I don’t see it happening in that chronological way. I think there has to be two clubs to two clubs and then you get down to the nitty gritty.”

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Tammy Abraham gets trolled by Chelsea teammate after poking fun at himself Arsenal interested in French midfielder that’s yet to sign professional contract Euro giants paired with interest in Chelsea defensive duo

Sancho has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting players in world football since leaving Manchester City for Dortmund almost three years ago.

The 20-year-old really hasn’t looked back since moving to Germany and the trick wide man is now becoming a key player for England as well as Dortmund.

This season the Londoner has scored 17 goals and added 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. That’s a truly remarkable return for such a young player.

It seems inevitable that Sancho will return to England to join one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, but are Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side the best fit for the ace?