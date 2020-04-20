It takes a lot for the very best players to admit when something isn’t right, but with a refreshing bout of honesty, a Man United striker has done exactly that.

According to an interview given to the UTD Podcast and reported by the Daily Mirror, Marcus Rashford has noted that he found it hard to adapt to life as a centre-forward when a youngster.

“When you are on the left, you can create a lot more things on your own,” he said.

“Whereas when you are playing up front, sometimes you are isolated and need someone in midfield who can find passes for 90 minutes of a game, so you can disappear in games sometimes as a number nine.

“When I transitioned to a number nine when I was younger, that’s the bit that I struggled with as I was always someone who wanted to express myself on the ball.”

When fit again, the England man will likely be found either as a lone No.9 or out on the left wing, depending on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preference.

The break in the 2019/20 season because of the coronavirus pandemic may end up benefiting both Rashford and his club, as by the time the Premier League clubs are allowed to go back to playing again, the striker should’ve recovered from his long-standing back injury.

The Norwegian can at least be heartened by the knowledge that Rashford doesn’t appear to mind either role, and his excellence in both has been something that Man United have sorely missed since he’s been out.