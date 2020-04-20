Zinedine Zidane keen on signing world-class defender for Real Madrid

According to German publication Bild, Zinedine Zidane is interested in bringing Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba to Real Madrid.

It’s claimed that the Frenchman could see the versatile defender as part of his team and Real Madrid’s hopes of making a move for the star may have been boosted.

Bild report via Sport 1 that contract talks with Alaba have stalled, Bayern are keen to extend the 27-year-old’s deal until 2025 but the star’s salary demands appear to have caused a stumbling block.

Bild even claim that Alaba’s wage demands would be ‘difficult’ for even Real Madrid to meet, as a result of this the Bayern hierarchy currently don’t feel under any pressure.

The defender’s demands aren’t the only thing hindering contract negotiations, of course the Coronavirus pandemic has prevented Bayern from holding further talks with Alaba’s new agent, Pini Zahavi.

Bild add that Barcelona are also interested in Alaba, however the Catalan outfit’s apparent distress at board level and financial problems leave the side’s transfer plans limited.

Alaba, who has become a key player for Bayern over the last few years, would be a fine signing for any of the world’s top clubs.

The charismatic star has played at left-back for most of his career but has looked solid whilst being used in a centre-back role this term.

Alaba has also shown that he’s adept on either the left wing or as a central or defensive midfielder. The star’s versatility make him an attractive option for any of European’s powerhouses – especially Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have fared well defensively this season but the legendary Sergio Ramos is now 34 years old, though the centre-back’s shown no major signs of slowing down yet.

Los Blancos would be wise to recruit players of Alaba’s calibre that possess the talent needed to play key roles in Madrid’s defence after Ramos hangs up his boots, whenever that may be.