Agreement reached: Man Utd and Arsenal stars set to extend loan deals amid coronavirus crisis

Roma have reportedly reached an agreement with both Man Utd and Arsenal which will see Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan spells extended.

The pair joined the Giallorossi on season-long loan deals last summer, and both have impressed in the Italian capital to play their part in the club’s push to secure Champions League qualification.

Everything is currently on hold due to the coronavirus crisis though with European football as a whole suspended until next month at the earliest as respective governments have put in place lockdown measures.

In turn, it remains to be seen when Serie A resumes as Italy has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, and with the loan deals in question expiring at the end of the June, it has raised a question mark over if loanees will be allowed to stay on until the season is finished.

According to Calciomercato.it, Roma have reached agreements with both United and Arsenal which will allow the two players to stay until the season is completed, assuming that it is given the green light to do so.

That will be a major boost for the Italian giants, as Smalling has provided solidity at the back while although Mkhitaryan has struggled with injuries this season, he has made a positive impact when involved as he’s bagged six goals and four assists in 20 appearances.

Not needed at their parent clubs given the quality depth available to Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer respectively, it seems like it’s a classy touch regardless from the two Premier League outfits as while FIFA have sent guidelines for contracts to be extended with ad hoc measures, it’s up to clubs to enter into individual agreements to extend agreements, as per the report above.