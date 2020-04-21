Ashley Young impresses enough at Inter Milan to earn new contract

It’s always interesting when a manager just gets the best out of players who play in a certain position – for Antonio Conte that happens to be wing-backs.

Conte made average players like Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso look like absolute world beaters, and he also managed to get some good performances out of Ashley Young too.

Young had become a scapegoat during his spell at Old Trafford, he was essentially an attacking midfielder who had been converted to a left back despite being right footed, so that was always going to be a difficult transition.

Opposing sides would target his side of the pitch and it even looked like he might struggle to generate interest from another Premier League club, so it was a surprise when he moved to Inter Milan.

Conte has found a way to get the best out of him, and he must’ve impressed during his five Serie A appearances as he edges closer to a new contract:

Ashley Young will sign his contract extension with Inter until June 2021. Good impact with Serie A and strong feeling with Antonio Conte. ?? #transfers https://t.co/naDsudEbks — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2020

It will be interesting to see if he becomes an important player again next season and who knows, he might even force his way back into the England setup for Euro 2021.