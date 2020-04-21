Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly set to clash in the transfer market as Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is wanted by both.

The 27-year-old joined Inter in 2016 and has since gone on to make 186 appearances for the club while registering 23 goals and 22 assists.

With his technical quality coupled with a tenacity to do the hard defensive work too, he has undoubtedly become a fundamental figure for the Nerazzurri.

However, as noted by Mundo Deportivo, via reports in Croatia, he has attracted interest from a number of European giants, including both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also said to be keen, and so that tells a story in itself about how highly-rated he is given the calibre of clubs linked with an interest.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Inter are prepared to listen to offers, although the report does add that Brozovic’s current contract expires in 2021, and so that could complicate their hopes of keeping hold of him if he isn’t prepared to sign a contract renewal.

That would potentially force them to consider an exit this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year, and so time will tell if he pens a new deal as that would not only give a major indication of his intention to stay but it would also put Inter in a much stronger position to keep him.

With the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro not getting any younger and perhaps with a desire to freshen things up in that department with a new face to bolster their respective midfields, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have seemingly identified Brozovic as a possible solution.