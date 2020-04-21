Barcelona to sell naming rights to Nou Camp for one year to raise money for coronavirus fight

Barcelona are set to break from tradition and sell the naming rights to their stadium in order to raise funds to help boost the fight against coronavirus.

The Catalan giants will enlist a sponsor for the first time in the 2020/21 season and the entire fee will go towards battling the global pandemic, with Spain hit particularly hard.

It’s added that the sponsors will choose the project to back in conjunction with the club’s foundation, with Barcelona parting from tradition to do their bit to help the fight against the outbreak.

“We are very happy to be able to drive forward this initiative that offers something as emblematic as the name of our stadium, so that institutions, organisations, businesses who wise may associate themselves with it and as such, contribute to the fight against COVID-19, given that their investment will used to finance research projects on the illness and projects that are working to eradicate or lessen its effects,” first vice president of Barcelona and the Barca Foundation, Jordi Cardoner, is quoted as saying.

“Right now, we can quantify the effects of this health crisis but what we do know is that it will require all our resources to defeat it and for that reason it is so important that we all together make a solid, firm commitment.”

The stadium opened in 1957 and has had no other name other than the Nou Camp since, but it will maintain the name in addition to including the sponsor next season. Further, the decision over the new sponsor will have to be approved by a general assembly of club members before it is given the green light.