beIN Sports try to fight Newcastle United takeover bid

We’ve always wondered how much power the TV companies hold over football clubs, and this might be the clearest sign yet.

While Sky Sports are the best known provider in the UK for the Premier League, it’s also big overseas and beIN Sports have extensive coverage of the league too.

Mike Ashley has been criticised for years during his time in charge of Newcastle United, but it seems a much more sinister regime is looking to take over.

A consortium from Saudi Arabia is looking to buy the club, but there are concerns over their human rights record. As a result, beIN Sports are attempting to get the other 19 clubs on board in an attempt to block the takeover from happening:

Exclusive: threat to Newcastle’s Saudi takeover as PL’s biggest overseas broadcasters writes to all clubs urging the sale to be blocked https://t.co/9CZNVPqKPc — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) April 21, 2020

This could be fascinating because clearly the regime behind the money is abhorrent, so we will see if fans do want their team to be successful at any cost.

You could also point out it’s a bit rich when a company who employs Richard Keys is now trying to lecture the world about morals and ethics, but that’s a conversation for another day.