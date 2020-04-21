Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has spoken out on Twitter about ultimately never sealing a transfer to Manchester United.

The Monaco star, who has had a fine career as one of the finest creative midfield players in the game, could undoubtedly have been a fine signing for Man Utd at some point.

Fabregas showed his class in the Premier League with spells at Arsenal and Chelsea, while he also had a decent three seasons at Barcelona before falling out of favour.

This led to United targeting a move for Fabregas while David Moyes was in charge, with the Scottish tactician previously confirming to BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by Goal, that he spoke to the Spaniard about a move.

“Cesc Fabregas, who I spoke to on the phone several times, was not sure of his place in the Barcelona team. I remember him saying to me ‘if I don’t start the first game at Barcelona then I’ll definitely be looking to join you’ and he started the first game at Barcelona,” Moyes said.

“So it’s small things, you’re waiting on happening. But I don’t want it to sound like hard luck stories because there were other players, but those were the two (Fabregas and Gareth Bale) who looked to me like Manchester United players.”

Fabregas did not give too much away about why a move to Old Trafford never materialised, simply saying it was not meant to be, as seen in the tweet below as he took part in a Q&A with fans on Twitter…