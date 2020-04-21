Menu

Cesc Fabregas aims cheeky dig at former Chelsea team-mate by naming moment he’ll never forgive

Former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has aimed a cheeky dig at his old Blues team-mate Diego Costa for depriving him of what would’ve been his best assist.

In a clearly jokey tweet from Fabregas, the Spaniard took part in a question and answer session with fans on Twitter, with one asking him about the best assist of his career.

One of the finest creative players in the world at his peak, Fabregas has a fine collection to choose from, but focused instead on one that didn’t actually lead to a goal.

Fabregas set up Costa with a beautiful volleyed through-ball in a game against Swansea City, but the former Chelsea striker couldn’t finish the chance off.

Tweeting about it now, the 32-year-old joked that he could never forgive Costa for failing to put this one away…

If you can’t remember the passage of play in question, someone tweeted a video of it in response to Fabregas’ tweet, and the ball from the former CFC playmaker truly is a thing of beauty…

