Chelsea are having to wait as patiently as everyone else for football to return, but it looks like the Blues are using this time to eye up some potential transfer targets.

Despite the Premier League being on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the transfer gossip remains and some big names are being linked with Chelsea at the moment.

First up, reports in Spain claim CFC boss Frank Lampard is the driving force behind a potential bid for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The Serbia international has struggled in his first season at the Bernabeu, despite previously looking a hugely promising young talent at Eintracht Frankfurt.

It’s now claimed Lampard is eager to give Jovic a chance at Stamford Bridge, and that he wants Chelsea to offer around €50million to try to bring the 22-year-old to west London.

Elsewhere, Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik is also being linked as an option for the Blues in that area of the pitch.

Reports claim Chelsea could try to sign the Poland international in a potential swap deal involving youngster Jeremie Boga, with the club having a clause in his contract that allows them to re-sign him on the cheap.

Boga could then be offered to Napoli in order to complete a deal for Milik, in what could be smart business by Lampard’s side.

Finally, there could be players heading out of Chelsea as well in the next transfer window, with Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri facing uncertain futures.

Inter Milan are said to be eyeing up both left-backs, with CFC notably linked several times with a big-name replacement in the form of Ben Chilwell.