€70m+ offer needed for Man City to test resolve of Euro giants as Guardiola eyes key solution

Man City would reportedly have to offer over €70m in order to test the resolve of Inter over defensive ace Milan Skriniar.

The 25-year-old joined the Italian giants in 2017 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club while establishing himself as a key figure in their backline.

His presence has helped Inter return to the Champions League and compete for the Serie A title, and so it would seemingly make no sense for them to entertain a potential sale.

As noted by Calciomercato, the Slovakian international is considered a fundamental figure at Inter, although it’s suggested that Man City will launch a bid to try and sign him this summer, perhaps with a swap deal being offered to convince Antonio Conte to sell.

However, while it’s reiterated that Skriniar is seen as a crucial piece for Inter moving forward, it’s also suggested that a staggering offer of between €70m and €80m would be needed to have any chance of prising him away, a fee that is said to likely put even Man City off and force them to look elsewhere.

Time will tell if that’s enough to fend them off or not, but ultimately it’s an area in which Pep Guardiola may well be looking to improve as his defence has been a problem this season.

After talismanic former captain Vincent Kompany left the club last summer, Aymeric Laporte has missed a significant part of the campaign due to injury.

That in turn has seen Man City concede 31 goals in their 28 Premier League games to date, and when you consider they conceded just 23 in the whole of last season, it’s clearly a specific area in which they’ve regressed.

Given the solidity and composure that Skriniar provides at the back, it’s no surprise that he has perhaps been identified as a solution for City. However, it could take €70m+ to even get Inter’s attention and test their resolve with no guarantee it will be enough to convince them to sell.