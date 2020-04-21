BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch has tipped Hakim Ziyech to be a huge success at Chelsea ahead of his summer switch to Stamford Bridge.

As noted on the club’s official site in February, they confirmed that an agreement had been reached on personal terms with the 27-year-old after a deal was agreed with Ajax.

In turn, Ziyech will make the move to Chelsea this summer, although given the current coronavirus lockdown, it’s unclear when that will be exactly as domestic leagues must still be completed. As per the Telegraph, he is currently scheduled to join on July 1, but major decisions must still be made on the two leagues and when they finish their respective campaigns.

The Moroccan international’s quality will not come as a surprise for many who have seen him in action for Ajax, as he has bagged 48 goals and 82 assists in 165 appearances for the Dutch giants.

Having had a closer look at him during Ajax’s recent outings in the Champions League, Crouch is clearly impressed by Ziyech and had nothing but positive things to say about him when discussing the soon-to-be Chelsea star.

As seen in the video below, he has tipped him to not only “light the Premier League up”, but to also be a “huge asset” for Chelsea and Frank Lampard, with his creativity, experience and general quality likely to be crucial in helping what is a young squad.

Time will tell when Chelsea fans get their first look at him, but as noted by Crouch below and given the assists record mentioned above, should Tammy Abraham remain the first-choice option to lead the line next season, he’ll be itching to get to work in building a partnership with Ziyech on the pitch.

With his track record of delivering in the final third for club and country, he’s an exciting addition to the Chelsea side amid question marks over the futures of Willian and Pedro with their respective contracts set to expire this summer.