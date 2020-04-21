After a tortuous last 12 months, one Manchester United flop has been defended by his international manager.

Ever since Alexis Sanchez left Arsenal for the Red Devils, his form suffered. Whether that was the pressure of becoming United’s big summer signing is a moot point, but after the poorest of starts to life at the club, he was loaned to Inter Milan.

An injury put paid to any type of success with the Italian outfit, with Sanchez now working to be fit again, ready for an expected return to Manchester once the 2019/20 campaign has been completed.

“It has been a traumatic, very tortuous year for him. Ever since his departure from Arsenal and his first year at Manchester United,” Chile boss, Reinaldo Rueda, told Sport, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He came to the Copa America in Brazil and then had that bad luck with the injury in the friendly against Colombia in Alicante.

“That loan to Inter was almost thwarted and when he recovered the pandemic came.

“I expect all this to pass quickly because he’s a great professional, has a great attitude in training and will maintain a high standing for any club that gives him a chance. He’s got a lot of football yet to show at the top level.”

It’s difficult to see where Sanchez will fit in once Marcus Rashford is fit again, given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood at his disposal.

Given that any potential takers for the Chilean are unlikely to pay anywhere near what United may want as an asking price, it’s entirely possible that United’s top earner – Goal.com report his weekly wage to be £350,000 – will be confined to the bench for the remainder of his Old Trafford career.