Interest builds in Barcelona stalwart as Serie A outfit make contact

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is reportedly a player in demand as Napoli have contacted him as they consider a swoop for the stalwart.

The 32-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Catalan giants since he joined from Sevilla in 2014, as he has made over 50 appearances in each campaign he’s spent at the Nou Camp.

That in itself tells the story about his importance to the club, while he’s made 31 appearances already this season despite finding himself out of favour at times.

With his current contract set to expire in 2021, a decision on his future will perhaps be needed this summer, as if he isn’t going to pen a new deal, Barcelona will arguably be well advised to try and offload him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

According to Sport, he’s not short of options as Napoli have now contacted him about his future, while Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are specifically mentioned as alternative options if he seals an exit from the reigning La Liga champions and there is also further interest from Italy.

However, it remains to be seen what Rakitic decides on his future and if he wishes to move on this summer or not, although given he turns 33 next year and regularly finds himself coming under increasing scrutiny from fans on social media, a fresh start elsewhere could be ideal.

The likes of Frenkie de Jong and Arthur will no doubt hope to solidify their places as the future of the Barcelona midfield, but time will tell if Quique Setien is eager to keep Rakitic, and if not, what new challenge appeals to him most with Italy seemingly an option now too.