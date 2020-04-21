There are some players where it’s a surprise to know they are technically still on the books at a certain club, and that’s the case with Loris Karius at Liverpool.

The keeper is infamous for his shocking display in a Champions League final against Real Madrid, so there was never any way back from there.

It’s a shame when it happens to a keeper, but once they lose the confidence of the team and the fans then they need to move on, and a loan spell in Turkey with Besiktas gave him that chance.

He’s had a mixed time away from the club, but a report from The Evening Standard has indicated that he could be on his way back to Anfield sooner than expected.

They confirm that the keeper has made a complaint to FIFA over unpaid wages from the Turkish side, and now he appears to be readying himself for a return to Anfield.

It’s still impossible to see him getting back into the team, Alisson is the undisputed starter and Adrian has proven himself as an able back up, so there’s just no space for him.

He would also suffer from everyone just waiting on him making a mistake and pouncing on it, so he should still be looking for a permanent move elsewhere.