Liverpool transfer news: £52m ‘transfer ultimatum’, £132m raid from Euro giants touted

Speculation linking Liverpool with incomings and outgoings continues to surface as Jurgen Klopp could make changes to his squad this summer.

The Merseyside giants will be hoping to wrap up the Premier League title if the current campaign can be completed, having lifted the Champions League last season.

SEE MORE: Video: Gary Neville’s hilarious reaction to awkward question posed to Jamie Carragher

In turn, it remains to be seen if Klopp is looking to make many changes to what is a world-class squad as it stands already as he will surely be hesitant about disrupting the balance created.

Nevertheless, rumours continue to suggest that there could be activity at Anfield this summer.

As noted by TeamTalk, Liverpool have been handed a ‘transfer ultimatum’ as it’s claimed that they’ll have to pay Marcelo Brozovic’s £52m release clause if they wish to prise him away from Inter.

The Croatian international has established himself as a pivotal figure for the Italian giants, with his classy play and tenacious style seeing him emerge as one of the top midfielders in Serie A.

It’s added in the report above that Liverpool are said to have made contact with his agent recently, and while no team has yet made a bid for him, the Merseyside giants are said to be ‘waiting in the background’ and ‘observing the situation with interest’ as it remains to be seen if Klopp wishes to bolster his midfield with the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo report that Xherdan Shaqiri’s agent has suggested that clubs will be expressing their interest in his client this summer amid speculation over his future.

Having made just a handful of appearances so far this season, it remains to be seen if the 28-year-old stays at Liverpool beyond this summer, especially with his brother and agent now insisting that there will be ‘many offers’ for Shaqiri this summer.

Given his limited role, it would be no surprise if he did indeed move on, although Klopp will surely want to ensure he isn’t left short of crucial depth either.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail report that Real Madrid are keen on a £132m raid on Liverpool for Sadio Mane, and it’s suggested that the Spanish giants are the only club he would consider an exit for.

It’s added that Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer, and so time will tell if that’s all enough to convince the Reds ace to seal an exit.

Having been such a fundamental part of their success in recent times and with his ongoing importance, it would be a huge shock if Mane was to leave. Still a leading figure and with the Reds continuing to compete for major honours, there doesn’t seem to be a huge amount of sense in a possible exit although the appeal of playing for Real Madrid is a huge factor in itself.