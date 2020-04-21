In news that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows, a reported Liverpool target has let slip that he is a huge Chelsea fan.

France Football note that the Reds are looking into the possibility of bringing Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze to Anfield, but they could be stopped in their tracks by the latest revelations.

“My favourite team in England is Chelsea,” Chukwueze said in an Instagram Live, and reported by Goal.com.

“I was supporting Chelsea when I was young. When Chelsea lost that Champions League final against Manchester United, I was crying all through the night.”

Not every player will support the team for which they play of course, but at the point when a potential transfer is on the cards, it’s incredibly naive to come out and express support for a rival.

Whether Liverpool will still be interested in acquiring the 20-year-old’s services after the revelations remain to be seen, but in Chukwueze they would at least be getting an energetic, hard-working attacking presence, attributes that Jurgen Klopp appears to value in his players.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He was key to my development’ – Jose Mourinho credited with taking one Man United striker’s game to the next level ‘This has been a massive PR own goal’ – Jamie Carragher isn’t happy with Mesut Ozil over wage cut refusal £75m flop close to Chelsea switch with talks already underway

The youngster has often been a thorn in the side of La Liga defences for the Yellow Submarine, and though there’s no suggestion that he’s unhappy there, a step up to play for the current European champions would surely appeal.