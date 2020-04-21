Liverpool forward Sadio Mane would reportedly only consider leaving the club for a transfer to Real Madrid.

According to France Football, the Senegal international would likely cost as much as €150million, so it won’t be easy for any team to sign him.

Still, the report notes that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had been keen to sign him in the past, and it also seems it’s the player’s dream to get the chance to move to the Bernabeu.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping they can hold on to Mane for as long as possible, with the 28-year-old becoming a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent times.

Mane would be hard to replace, even if LFC already have Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as two other star members of their attack.

Real, meanwhile, could do with a big signing like this to get them back on track following their struggles in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Signings like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic have not really worked out, and Mane could be an upgrade on those two up front, while ageing players like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale will surely also need replacing soon too.