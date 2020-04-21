One of European football’s hottest properties has been urged to stay at his current employers by former Chelsea star, Hernan Crespo.

Given that Chelsea are one of three clubs interested in Lautaro Martinez’s services, along with Barcelona and Man City, according to the Daily Express, the Argentinian’s advice to Martinez is unlikely to be well received in west London.

“I tell him that he should stay at Inter, without a doubt,” Crespo said. “The reason is simple. He did well in Argentina with Racing Avellaneda, arrived at Inter and was Mauro Icardi’s back-up in the first season, and now is a fixed starter. “This is his first season as a fixed starter. It’s not much to go on to decide to change his life and move to Barcelona. He needs at least three years to complete his growth, then he can think about changing teams.”

It’s completely understandable as to why the 22-year-old is in such demand, with Inter also understood to be happy to keep him.

His ability to get in behind defenders using his physicality and speed has seen his goal scoring amplified this season, and alongside Romelu Lukaku, Martinez has formed a formidable partnership.

The one stumbling block at this stage to any deal being done would appear to be his €111m buyout clause.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic it may well be that such an amount is beyond even the richest European clubs, but if Martinez were to listen to the advice of his countryman, he needs to hone his craft in Italy for a few more years yet in any event.