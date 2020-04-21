In football it’s natural to look for recent examples of similar transfers when trying to decide if something will work out, but the ghost of Emmanuel Adebayor looms large here.

Man City went through a phase of taking players from Arsenal, with Gael Clichy, Bakary Sagna, Samir Nasri and Adebayor all making the move north.

They had mixed levels of success, but the striker will always be remembered for that celebration where he ran the length of the pitch just to celebrate in front of his old fans.

The Express have linked City with a move for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, but you have to think he would be a better signing than Adebayor was.

They state that Arsenal may be forced to take around £50m for him this Summer to avoid losing him for free next Summer, although the player isn’t looking to force his way out of the club.

The link comes from Charlie Nicholas stating that City should make a move for him, so it’s hard to tell if there’s likely to be any bid from the club after this.

It’s also hard to see where he would fit in an City if Sergio Aguero is still there next season. The Argentine is the undisputed starter and Pep Guardiola rarely goes with two up front, so Aubameyang would probably need to accept a back up role.

It’s easy to see why the link was made, but it’s hard to see anything actually coming of this.