Manchester United look to have been handed a potentially significant transfer boost as Lionel Messi gets involved in Barcelona’s transfer plans.

According to Diario Gol, Messi’s future at the Nou Camp is in some doubt and the club may want to take note of some of his demands in order to keep him.

The report explains that the Argentine superstar is keen for both Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele to be sold after their poor displays for the Catalan giants.

Messi also has a number of other ideas for potential changes to the Barcelona squad, but if he pushes for those two to leave, it could be very good news for Man Utd.

Mundo Deportivo recently linked Griezmann as a target for the Red Devils, with the France international potentially ideal to improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack if he can get back to his best.

Dembele has also been linked with United by Sport, who claim the former Borussia Dortmund man has already spoken to Anthony Martial about life at Old Trafford.

It’s clear MUFC need to strengthen in attack and both of these players could be useful additions, even if some fans might prefer moving for players who have more recently been at the top of their game.

Still, there’s no doubting that these two have world class quality on their day, even if Messi has apparently lost patience with them.