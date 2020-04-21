It’s expected that transfer fees might fall over the next few years, but clubs shouldn’t feel the need to let anyone go for cheap unless they are really struggling financially.

Fees have risen so much in recent years that it was impossible to figure out what represented good value in the market, and that could be the case again if transfers are few and far between.

The Daily Mail reported on the latest with Man United’s chase to sign Saul from Atletico Madrid, but it doesn’t sound promising at all.

They state that United were only looking to offer around £70m to land the Spaniard this Summer, but Atleti are insisting that they pay the £135m release clause or he wont be leaving.

There’s a massive difference between those two amounts, so it’s hard to see anything being completed any time soon.

The report also states that Saul’s contract runs until 2026, so clearly they have no need to cash in on him either.

It’s possible that some players will be available for cheaper than usual over the next couple of years, but United will need to look elsewhere if they want to find a bargain.