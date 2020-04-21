Manchester United reportedly run the risk of losing Paul Pogba to Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane remains as eager as ever to snap him up.

According to Diario Gol, the Spanish giants sense that this may be a perfect opportunity to prise Pogba away from United, as they could encounter financial struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK has not had a particularly good response to the outbreak of the virus, which could mean the Premier League ends up returning to action later than some other leagues around the world.

If that is the case, Man Utd could do well to sell players ahead of what is likely to be a difficult time for them and indeed many other clubs from a financial point of view.

Diario Gol claim Madrid are keen on Pogba, and one imagines the France international is a player the Red Devils would consider letting go.

The 27-year-old has not had the best of times at Old Trafford, but remains one of the finest midfielders in the world on his day, and could improve with a move away from the Premier League.

Diario Gol add that Real sense they may be able to take advantage of this current situation to sign Pogba for a little cheaper than he might otherwise have cost.