Man Utd could reportedly listen to offers of around £30m to £35m for Diogo Dalot as question marks have been raised over his future at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old joined the Red Devils from Porto in 2018, but he has managed just 33 appearances since as he has struggled with injury troubles.

SEE MORE: Video: Paul Pogba trolls his own mum after nutmegging her in hilarious clip

Since November 2018, Dalot has missed 32 games due to injury, and coupled with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer, it has led to the Portuguese ace falling down the pecking order.

To raise further concern, The Sun now report that Dalot may well be fighting for his future at Man Utd, as the club would consider an exit if an offer of over £30m was made to prise him away.

There are arguably two major issues with that though. Firstly, given his lack of playing time, consistency and reliability since joining United due to injuries, it’s difficult to see any side offer £30m for Dalot despite the fact that he is evidently talented and could yet turn into a top player.

Further, Solskjaer will want to ensure that Man Utd are able to compete on multiple fronts moving forward, and so while Wan-Bissaka has established himself as the first choice option at right-back, Dalot could provide quality competition and depth to allow him to rotate if necessary.

In turn, while the suggestion that Dalot’s future is in doubt could be valid, there are reasons against a possible sale too. That said, should any interested party be willing to pay over £30m for his services, that money could be reinvested back into the squad to find a solution and strengthen elsewhere too.

At just 21 years of age though with Wan-Bissaka turning 23 later this year, United arguably have two top options to battle it out for the right-back slot for many years, while Dalot can also be fielded on the opposite flank if necessary too.