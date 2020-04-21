Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has picked Ruud van Nistelrooy as the best finisher he’s played with during his career.

Scholes was talking to Marcus Rashford and three United podcast members while discussing the best players he’s played with.

After a bit of deliberation and naming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Robin van Persie, Scholes picked former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as the best finisher he’s played with.

Enjoyed this @ManUtd ??

Podcast feat me and Scholesy live from 5pm today! pic.twitter.com/1lUF1Kqx9z — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 20, 2020

Van Nistelrooy played 219 games for Manchester United scoring 150 goals under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson before leaving the club for Real Madrid.