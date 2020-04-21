The latest roundup of Man Utd transfer news sees some big updates on Harry Kane, Joao Felix and a big revelation from former Chelsea and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas.

First up, a report in the Guardian suggests Manchester United may have to put their pursuit of Tottenham striker Kane on hold for the time being amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Kane transfer would likely cost as much as £150million and that looks too expensive for the Red Devils at this moment in time, with so much uncertainty and financial insecurity gripping even the biggest football clubs at the moment.

United fans will hope they can come back in for the England international in the future, as he looks absolutely ideal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s needs.

Elsewhere, a surprise report from France links Atletico Madrid misfit Felix as a top target for Man Utd after his difficult first season in La Liga.

The 20-year-old was considered a real wonderkid prior to his £113million move to Spain and it seems he remains on United’s radar as an option to strengthen in attack.

It’s suggested that MUFC’s connections with his agent Jorge Mendes and fellow countryman Bruno Fernandes could swing things in their favour, though Atletico’s current stance is that they’re not keen to sell.

Finally, remember when Cesc Fabregas was linked so strongly with United during David Moyes’ reign?

The Spaniard has spoken about why his proposed move to Old Trafford never happened, saying this to a fan on Twitter during a Q&A…

It wasn’t meant to be https://t.co/4aGFh793y0 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 20, 2020

That doesn’t exactly give much away, but based on what Moyes has said, he was settled at Barca at the time, despite joining Chelsea just a year later.

The Scot previously gave his talk on his failed pursuit of Fabregas, telling BBC 5 Live: “Cesc Fabregas, who I spoke to on the phone several times, was not sure of his place in the Barcelona team. I remember him saying to me ‘if I don’t start the first game at Barcelona then I’ll definitely be looking to join you’ and he started the first game at Barcelona.”