The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has rebuffed speculation linking his client with a move to Juventus and has suggested the Blues ace could instead extend his contract this summer.

Jorginho arrived at Chelsea in 2018, and although he came under scrutiny in his first year in England, he was a crucial figure in Maurizio Sarri’s side having made 54 appearances.

That has continued this season under Frank Lampard, as the Italian international has featured on 37 occasions, scoring seven goals in that time.

In turn, he has arguably proven his importance to the Premier League giants and has a key role to play for Lampard moving forward as he prepares to turn 29 in December, and is also emerging as one of the senior figures in a young squad with his experience perhaps crucial.

As noted by the Sun, reports on Tuesday linked the Chelsea midfielder with a reunion with Sarri at Juventus, while Federico Bernardeschi was touted as being involved in a possible swap deal offer.

However, just hours after that rumour surfaced, Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, has been quoted as dismissing any talk of a move to Juventus while he has insisted that the midfield ace is happy where he is and could even extend his stint with Chelsea.

“Juventus? I read that, but I never had contact with them,” he told Calciomercato.it, as re-reported by Football Italia. “Neither Sarri nor Fabio Paratici have ever called me for information on Jorginho. To date, I know absolutely nothing about this situation.

“The lad is very happy in London, where he is showing his worth and where he still has three more years on his contract. In fact, in July, there is the possibility of adding a fourth and opening negotiations for a renewal of the contract with Chelsea.

“We don’t know what the marketing strategies of Juventus are, but these are our plans for our future. And I repeat, to date, neither Juventus nor any other team has come forward.”

That will no doubt be a boost for Lampard as he evidently values what Jorginho offers his side and will not want to have to replace him this summer if he were to leave.

It could be argued that Billy Gilmour’s emergence in recent months could perhaps make it easier to let Jorginho move on, but with Chelsea looking to compete on multiple fronts and given Gilmour is still only 18 years of age, it would surely be sensible to keep Jorginho on board.

As per his agent’s comments above, it certainly seems as though that will be the case rather than another reunion with Sarri in Turin.