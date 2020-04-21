Newcastle plan audacious move for Mauricio Pochettino and Edinson Cavani

Although things are generally bad on the football front just now, Newcastle United fans must be having to pinch themselves right now.

This month was already entertaining for them after Netflix produced another documentary showing the demise of Sunderland, but it also appears that the reign of Mike Ashley is coming to an end.

There might be plenty of misgivings about the source of the funds for their potential takeover, but a report from 101greatgoals has suggested they are looking to attract some big names.

READ MORE: Barcelona to sell naming rights to Nou Camp for one year to raise money for coronavirus fight

They state that veteran Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been linked, but now the names of Mauricio Pochettino and Edinson Cavani have emerged.

The prospect of Pochettino in Newcastle would be incredible, especially after they’ve been subjected to so many horrendous managers over the years.

They also state that the new owners would be the wealthiest in the Premier League, so you have to think the former Spurs man would have some money to spend too.

Edinson Cavani is getting older but he’s still a top class player, and he would finally give Newcastle a talisman up front who would provide goals, so it could be a fascinating time for Newcastle fans if this all goes through.