Piers Morgan slams Arsenal star over stance on wage cut

Never one to be backwards in coming forwards, Good Morning Britain anchor, Piers Morgan, has laid into one of Arsenal’s top earners over his refusal to accept a pay cut in line with his team-mates and because of the coronavirus crisis.

According to Metro, the Gunners released a statement on Monday which confirmed that the majority of the first-team squad, as well as Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff, had agreed to a 12.5% salary reduction for the next 12 months. However, news of Mesut Ozil’s refusal to do so led to an epic Morgan rant on Tuesday morning’s edition of the popular breakfast show.

“He’s made it clear he respects the decision that the other players have made, but he’s urged them to respect his,” Morgan said, reported by Metro. “[…] Shame on you Mesut Ozil. Shame on you. So let me get this straight, some of the younger players on far less money than you, are taking a 12.5% pay cut, a minuscule drop in the ocean for you, and you don’t want to do it? “[…] I’ve reserved my condemnation for football clubs who have been furloughing using tax payer money when they’ve got plenty of money themselves […] The players I thought were getting a bad rap, but this is why some of them deserve a bad rap. “[…] I’m sickened by that. Absolutely sickened. Someone as wealthy as him. Young players earning far less have agreed but he won’t.” Though every player is surely entitled to do as he so wishes, it’s hard to disagree with Morgan’s sentiments, whatever you think of the broadcaster.

In Arsenal’s hour of need, clearly one of their senior players hasn’t stepped up in quite the way the club might have hoped.