Real Madrid could reportedly look to include Luka Jovic in a swap deal offer to try and prise Fabian Ruiz away from Napoli.

It’s been a difficult year for the 22-year-old as he has managed just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances for the Spanish giants so far this season.

It follows a prolific stint at Eintracht Frankfurt, and so he’ll hope that he can rediscover that form to put his struggles behind him sooner rather than later.

In contrast, Ruiz has been a stand-out performer for Napoli since joining from Real Betis in 2018, with the 24-year-old establishing himself as a key figure in their midfield with 10 goals and five assists in 72 outings.

According to Goal, Real Madrid could now include Jovic in their offer for Ruiz to bring his transfer fee down, with the Serbian international said to be valued at €50m by Los Blancos.

It’s added that Napoli face the threat of losing current frontman Arkadiusz Milik, and so if he were to move on, then offering Jovic would make sense as it would allow them to fill that particular void.

Nevertheless, they would still be losing a top midfield option in Ruiz, who with his technical quality, composure in possession and all-round influence in the middle of the pitch would certainly make for a quality signing for Real Madrid and fit their style of play well.

In turn, it remains to be seen if an agreement is reached or not, but in a bid to perhaps lessen the burden on the shoulders of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, it would certainly make sense for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane.

Jovic would get a fresh chance to get back to his best, while Ruiz would return to Spain and perhaps flourish in the Real Madrid XI. With that in mind, it’s still all arguably down to Napoli as to whether they are willing to lose Ruiz as part of this potential package.