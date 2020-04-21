Real Madrid face having to pay €60m for starlet while crucial obstacle touted

Real Madrid transfer target and Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga reportedly has a €60m price-tag, but there is another issue which could scupper an exit.

The 17-year-old has made quite the impression this season as he has made 36 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit despite still being so young.

His impressive performances have seemingly led to interest from elsewhere, and so it remains to be seen if he sticks it out at Rennes to continue his development or opts for a big move if the club green light an exit.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have identified the talented youngster as being an option to provide competition and cover for Casemiro, and perhaps as a long-term replacement, although he has been given a €60m price-tag which could arguably put clubs off.

That’s a lot of money for such a young player with so much still to prove at the top level, and so Real Madrid will have to be absolutely convinced that he will be a crucial figure for many years if they decide to splash out.

However, MD also report that Rennes want Camavinga to remain with them on loan next season, and that in turn has led to the suggestion that no team is agreeing to pay that kind of money only to send the starlet back on loan.

Time will tell if a compromise can be reached or not, but it would appear that an exit could still be complicated and so Real Madrid perhaps have a big decision to make on whether or not they’re prepared for the long game, or will push for Camavinga to join immediately if they meet those touted demands.