It looks like every team will need to tighten their belt in some way for the next few years, and that includes Real Madrid.

We still don’t know how badly the transfer market will be impacted, but it would make sense if teams decided to run with smaller squads.

It makes sense to have a core of senior players who will be backed up by a few youngsters to reduce costs, and highly paid back up goalkeepers may struggle to find a place.

A report from COPE has looked at Real Madrid’s goalkeeper position next season, and it could be interesting if Thibaut Courtois picks up an injury.

They state that PSG loanee Alphonse Areola will be returning to Paris this Summer, and Real are looking to one of their younger players to replace him.

Andriy Lunin has been on loan at Real Oviedo this season, but the report goes on to say that he will be the player to compete with Courtois next season, and it sounds like Lunin might get to play in the cup competitions too.

This does seem like a departure from Real’s usual strategy of throwing money at any problem that might come up, but it also offers a blueprint for other clubs to follow if they want to save money too.

Being a well-paid third choice keeper always seemed like the easiest job in football, but it’s a position that might not be so common going forward.