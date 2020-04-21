It’s always worrying for a club when your main player is being linked with a move away, so it does make sense to look for alternatives in case the worst happens.

It’s hard to see Spurs letting Harry Kane leave, but they might not have a choice if he decides he wants a move. The Daily Star have reported that Man United have made Kane their top target this Summer, so it’s interesting to see who they might replace him with.

The report states that Spurs have made contact with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and his entourage, and he does seem like a typical Jose Mourinho player.

He’s the kind of striker who would never stop running and would act as a warrior up front for Mourinho, but he’s never been anywhere near as prolific as Kane.

They even cite reports from France in saying that Spurs would look to sign the Mexican regardless of what happens with Kane, but there’s no indication of a price tag at this point.

It’s hard to say if Kane would actually manage to force his way out at this point, it’s unlikely Spurs would let him go for a reduced price and he’s likely to attract a massive fee.

It seems more likely that Spurs would have Kane and Jimenez in their squad next season than just Jimenez, but you never know what will happen in the transfer market.